Hoskins, Moniak, Gregorius Power Phillies; Castellanos Debuts Sunday

LAKELAND Fla. -- Rhys Hoskins’ power stroke is coming around.

Mickey Moniak’s, too.

For the second time in three days, Hoskins and Moniak homered in the same game Saturday.

Both homers were absolute bombs.

With Matt Vierling (triple) on third base, Moniak put a beautiful swing on a 1-0 fastball from Detroit Tigers right-hander Matt Manning and clubbed it off the batter’s eye in the second inning.

An inning later, Hoskins launched one just to the right of the batter’s eye.

Moniak’s homer traveled 431 feet.

Hoskins' went 447 feet.

Both players also homered in Thursday’s game at Bradenton.

Moniak is bidding to make the club as an extra outfielder. He’s made an adjustment in his swing by simply moving closer to the plate and manager Joe Girardi believes it is paying off.

Hoskins’ spot at first base and in the middle of the batting order is set. Fully healthy after surgery to repair an abdominal tear late last season, Hoskins looks strong. When he hits balls with authority to the middle of the diamond like he did on his homers Thursday and Saturday, his swing is in a good place.

Didi Gregorius also homered for the Phillies. They lost the game, 14-8, as the Tigers feasted on a parade of minor-league relievers.

SPEAKING OF RELIEVERS

Girardi said Jose Alvarado is down for a few days because his neck “locked up.” Too early to tell if it will impact Alvarado’s readiness for the season. Though he hadn’t pitched in a game, he had been facing hitters in controlled settings.

NICK OF TIME

Nick Castellanos will make his Phillies debut Sunday afternoon in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Dunedin.

Girardi said Castellanos would play left field.

Though Castellanos once again took ground balls and received instruction at third base on Saturday morning, Girardi says using him at third is not in the team’s plans. Castellanos has not played third base since 2017 when he was with Detroit.

The Phillies' stated plan is to use Castellanos in left field, right field and DH. Kyle Schwarber is expected to be the primary left fielder and Bryce Harper, of course, will get the bulk of the reps in right field. Castellanos could slide into those positions when Schwarber or Harper is used as the DH.

Harper will also be in the lineup Sunday against the Jays. Regulars Jean Segura, J.T. Realmuto, Gregorius and Hoskins are also expected to play. Lefty Bailey Falter is the Phillies’ scheduled starting pitcher.