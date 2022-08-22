Bryce Harper Begins Rehab Assignment Tuesday for Phillies With Lehigh Valley IronPigs

Bryce Harper's rehab assignment begins tomorrow -- how long will it last? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Bryce Harper will begin his much-awaited rehab assignment Tuesday night with Triple A Lehigh Valley, just under two months after his left thumb was broken in San Diego.

The plan, according to Rob Thomson, is for Harper to play for the IronPigs Tuesday through Saturday -- five games -- then take Sunday off. He will DH at Lehigh Valley and will DH when he returns to the Phillies' lineup because he's still dealing with the small tear in the UCL of his throwing arm.

Harper won't be back with the Phils during this week's homestand but Thomson said Monday in Arizona was a possibility.

"It's in play," the Phils' skipper said.

Harper has been out since he was struck on the thumb by a Blake Snell fastball on June 25. The Phillies have played 48 games since then and gone 28-20, maintaining a spot in the National League wild-card picture.

Harper said Sunday that his strength level was 85 to 90 percent and he felt he could work his way back to 100 percent during the rehab assignment. His goal is to stay in the lineup once he returns.

"I don't want to come back and take any days off," he said. "Once I get back on a big league field, I want to get in and keep playing."

If Harper returns Monday in Arizona, he'll have missed just over nine weeks and the Phillies could have him for as many as 34 more regular-season games.

