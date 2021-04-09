Harper Gives It Back to Heckler Who Can't Pronounce Acuña Jr.'s Last Name

Bryce Harper gives it back to a heckler in Atlanta who can't pronounce Acuña originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Ronald Acuña had a huge night against the Phillies Friday, homering 456 feet to center, doubling twice and legging out a single. The Braves pounded the Phils, 8-1.

During the game, a heckler behind the visiting dugout at Truist Field in Atlanta lobbed some generic insults at Harper, who gave it back in pretty hilarious fashion. In saying “you’ll never be as good as Acuña,” the Braves fan continuously mispronounced Acuña’s last name “A-coo-na,” and Harper calmly repeated the correct pronunciation, even gesturing the tilde with his hand.

It got a laugh out of J.T. Realmuto, standing next to Harper.

Lmao Bryce was telling you how to pronounce Acuña correctly my dude https://t.co/7m77igFxxw — You (@BravesGasm) April 10, 2021

Harper is not popular in Atlanta because he’s spent his career in the NL East. He was booed during player intros Friday per usual. He went 0 for 2 with two walks in the series opener and is 5 for 21 on the young season with a double, two RBI, eight walks and six strikeouts.

