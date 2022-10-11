October baseball is back at the Phillies' ballpark and Aramark is making sure some new items have a fall flair.

The Phillies Gobbler pays homage to Thanksgiving dinner, Chickie’s & Pete’s Crabby Sweets brings warm cinnamon-maple sauce into the fold and the S’more Milkshake has the tastes of a seasonal bonfire to Citizens Bank Park.

The menu was curated by executive chef Vonnie Negron who "has drawn inspiration from the season to create a menu that is full of warm, crisp flavors at the home of the Philadelphia Phillies," according to news release from Aramark.

Here is how Aramark describes each item, how much each item costs and where fans lucky enough to have tickets to the playoff game(s) can find them:

Chickie’s & Pete’s Crabby Sweets

"Seasoned sweet potato fries served with sides of warm cinnamon-maple sauce and cheese sauce" that are available at Chickie’s and Pete’s in Section 102 for $12.99.

Aramark

Phillies Gobbler

"In-house carved turkey, homemade stuffing, and cranberry sage aioli on an amoroso long roll with a side of turkey gravy," which is available in Section 139 for $14.99.

Aramark

S’more Milkshake

"Richman’s Vanilla Soft Serve hand-spun with chocolate syrup, graham crackers, and marshmallow topping" that is available at Boardwalk Treats in Section 142 for $8.99.

Aramark

You can grab the new items throughout the playoffs. For now, Phillies fans are guaranteed to be able to gobble down on the trio of new dishes starting at Game 3 of the National League Division Series Friday.