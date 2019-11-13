Giants Fans Seem to Absolutely Hate the Gabe Kapler Hire

Gabe Kapler was a pretty polarizing figure in Philadelphia with a slight majority of fans disapproving of his managerial style and general demeanor as skipper of the Phillies. He had some progressive fans in his corner though.
Based on the reactions to the San Francisco Giants' announcement of Kapler as their next manager, you'd think he was the worst thing to ever happen to the game of baseball.
Fans were not pleased with the hire. Not one bit. From fans saying they're no longer going to be fans of the team after 40+ years of fandom to people saying they plan on canceling their season tickets, there was plenty of vitriol directed at the Giants. Here's a sampling:
Not quite ready to cancel my season tickets but it's the first time since the park opened that I had that thought. https://t.co/TznBgrYbxw— Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) November 13, 2019
Exactly. 40+ years of fandom. Say goodbye, this is the absolute worst hire from every perspective— The Lovedogs ™ (@mulliemull) November 13, 2019
I am canceling. The misogyny of the organization is breath taking. #SFGiantsSupportMisogyny— Anna Estrada (@evaelle) November 13, 2019
this is the worst thing you have ever done to me— 👩🏼💻 THE OFFSEASON!? IN THIS ECONOMY!?!? (@elbee37) November 13, 2019
NOBODY. WANTS. HIM. WORST CHOICE— Mary Gouig (@MGouig) November 13, 2019
I'm troubled and disappointed, #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/yiocqfruOr— Steve Ray (@StevesBseball) November 13, 2019
Get ready for lots of coconut oil and nothing but positive things and exaggerations after losses! 😅 In all seriousness his press conferences will make you want to smash your TV, fair warning.— Scott Rohrbeck (@sctheotter491) November 13, 2019
Looking forward to the 2022 manager search— Some Guy (@bpendy) November 13, 2019
pic.twitter.com/XbcDErGegE— Brandon🦦 (@B_randon421) November 13, 2019
And a check in from Philly:
GIANTS: If you can have your HR dept send us Kapler's file
MACPHAIL: I'll have someone get...
KLENTAK: You should hire Gabe he's great!
MACPHAIL: Matt, get off the line. I'm sorry abo..
KLENTAK: Seriously Kap is SO GOOD. If I was a real GM I'd hire him!
MACPHAIL: So HR files, yes https://t.co/zICfspHYID— Franzke & LA (@FranzkeLA) November 13, 2019
We had Gabe for 2 seasons and in all My life as a Phillies fan I don't ever recall or remember a manager being so absent minded when it came to multiple poor decisions made during a game.— Butch Lunbeck (@ButchLunbeck) November 13, 2019
Anyway, that's just a sampling. Go check out the Giants' actual tweet to see some of the brutal replies. And good luck to you, Giants fans. You will need it.