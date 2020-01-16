Gabe Kapler and Giants Make Historic Coaching Hire With Alyssa Hakken

With all of the chaos currently consuming the league, it may have been overlooked that the Giants and Gabe Kapler have made a historic coaching hire.

Alyssa Hakken has been named one of Kapler's assistant coaches. She will be the first woman on a major-league coaching staff.

Two more Giants assistant coaches, and one is Alyssa Nakken. She played softball at Sac State and has been with the Giants the past few years, most recently working on health and wellness initiatives. First joined team as intern in baseball ops. Other hire: Mark Hallberg. — John Shea (@JohnSheaHey) January 16, 2020

Nakken is also a chairperson for the Giants' Employee Resource Group. This group promotes diversity and equality within the organization.

And as a female, with her intelligence and determination and hunger and drive to excel - I understand some of her responsibility is keeping her fingers on the pulse of the culture - it's invaluable. She'll broaden the scope and perspective, and I applaud Gabe for doing this.

-Kathy Strahan, Nakken's former coach in an interview for the San Francisco Chronicle

This is a moment that could change the mold of the league in the new decade.

Women belong in sports and are here to stay. And this single hire has the potential to open numerous doors in the future for both the league and anyone who wants to be a part of it.

You can read more about the hire and get to know Nakken at the San Francisco Chronicle.

