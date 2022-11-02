From a President to a ‘Fresh Prince': Check Out Some Celebrity Phillies Fans

Being a Phillies fan isn't always easy. This is the franchise that has accumulated the most losses in Major League Baseball history.
But these celebrities wear their Phillies-fandom as a badge of honor.
From a comic who hails from Delaware to West Philadelphia's "born and raised" to a "Top Gun" to a World's Strongest Man to the president of the United States, these are some of the notable people likely rooting on the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.
Check It Out
15 photos
1/15
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Actor Miles Teller grew up in the Philly suburbs rooting on the Fightins’.
2/15
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Delaware native Aubrey Plaza did a series of videos for MLB.com this summer while wearing a Phillies jersey.
3/15
Raymond W. Holman Jr./NBCU Photo Bank
Will Smith, a.k.a "The Fresh Prince," was “born and raised” in West Philadelphia.
4/15
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
Actor and Delaware native Ryan Phillippe cheers on all sports teams in Philadelphia.
5/15
ANGELA WEISS
Lehigh Valley native Amanda Seyfried has been spotted out in public wearing a Phillies hat.
6/15
Rich Pilling/MLB via Getty Images
Actor Danny DeVito hails from New Jersey and also appears to be a Dodgers fan, but he stars in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and has worn a Phillies jersey to throw a first pitch.
7/15
John Mabangalo-Pool/Getty Images
Music superstar Taylor Swift grew up in Berks County and sung the National Anthem before one of the Phillies World Series games in 2008.
8/15
Drew Hallowell/Getty Images
Speaking of “Always Sunny,” star Rob McElhenney cheers on his hometown team. He even got to do an on-field script about his character “Mac” getting to meet his hero Chase Utley.
9/15
Drew Hallowell/Getty Images
President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden has brought Phillies fandom to the White House.
10/15
Elsa/Getty Images
Country music superstar Tim McGraw rocks the same Phillies P that his father Tug McGraw wore when he closed out the World Series in 1980.
11/15
Rich Schultz/Getty Images
Champion Villanova Wildcats basketball coach Jay Wright has been tweeting about his love for the 2022 Phillies.
12/15
Scott Mlyn | CNBC
"MAd Money" host Jim Cramer hails from the Philly suburbs and tweets his support for the Phils.
13/15
Elsa/Getty Images
Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce has gone all in for Phillies during this World Series run.
14/15
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
This one is a bit of a stretch, but Hafthor Julius Bjornsson, the Icelandic World’s Strongest man known for playing “The Mountain” on “Game of Thrones, once visted the Phillies. He even showed off his strength by lifting the Phillie Phanatic.
15/15
Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Phillies sports legends Flyers champ Bernie Parent, Sixers champ Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Eagles champ Brandon Graham and Phillies champ Mike Schmidt pose with former Phillies players Jayson Werth, Shane Victorino, Ryan Howard and Cole Hamels prior to Game 3 of the 2022 World Series. Philly athletes are really coming together to celebrate each other.