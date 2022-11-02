From a President to a ‘Fresh Prince': Check Out Some Celebrity Phillies Fans

Being a Phillies fan isn't always easy. This is the franchise that has accumulated the most losses in Major League Baseball history.

But these celebrities wear their Phillies-fandom as a badge of honor.

From a comic who hails from Delaware to West Philadelphia's "born and raised" to a "Top Gun" to a World's Strongest Man to the president of the United States, these are some of the notable people likely rooting on the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series.

Check It Out