Former NL Manager in Play for Phillies Pitching Coach Position

The Phillies wanted an experienced manager and the same appears to be true of their open pitching coach position.

Former Reds manager and longtime big-league pitching coach Bryan Price has emerged as a strong candidate, according to multiple sources. Price turned down an offer to be the Arizona Diamondbacks' pitching coach, leading some to wonder if he's moving toward an opportunity elsewhere. That could be Philadelphia. Or that could be Boston. Philadelphia seems more likely because the Red Sox only introduced their new general manager, Chaim Bloom, on Monday. The Phillies also made an introduction Monday, unveiling new manager Joe Girardi. During a session with reporters after the news conference, Girardi admitted that the Phillies have already conducted "a couple of interviews" for their open pitching coach job. That would seem to indicate that the Phillies are ahead of the Red Sox in this process.

Price, 57, managed the Reds for five seasons (2014-18). Prior to that, he was the pitching coach for the Mariners, D-backs and Reds.

If the Phillies hire Price, they'll have a ton of experience between Girardi, Price, bench coach Rob Thomson, infield coach Bobby Dickerson and bullpen coach Jim Gott, who pitched in the majors for 14 seasons. Third base coach Dusty Wathan is another potential future manager.

Larry Rothschild, who was Girardi's pitching coach for seven seasons in the Bronx, would seem to be another candidate for the job, especially if the Phillies are seeking experience. Rothschild was let go by the Yankees on Monday and his name came up at Girardi's introductory presser (see story).

In addition to Price and Rothschild, the Phillies could consider a couple of in-house candidates in assistant pitching coach Dave Lundquist and minor-league pitching coordinator Rafael Chaves.

The Phillies also have a vacancy for the hitting coach job. It would not be surprising to see them consider a reunion with Matt Stairs, their hitting coach in 2017.





