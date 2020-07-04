Phillies

Former Phillies Pitcher Tyson Brummett Dies in Plane Crash in Utah

Former Phillies pitcher Tyson Brummett died Friday morning in a plane crash in Utah. 

Brummett, 35, was piloting the small plane when it crashed in the Wasatch Mountains outside Salt Lake City, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office. 

All four passengers died in the crash - Brummett, his 35-year-old friend Alex Bruegner, and Bruegner's uncle and aunt, Douglas (62) and Elaine Blackhurst (60). 

Brummett had a cup of coffee for the 2012 Phillies, making one appearance in Game 162. He was in the Phillies' system from 2007-12, pitching 110 total innings at Triple A Lehigh Valley. 

The Phillies drafted Brummett in the seventh round of the 2007 draft. He was one of seven players drafted and signed by the Phillies that year to make the majors, the others being Travis d'Arnaud, Jake Diekman, Justin De Fratus, Joe Savery, Michael Taylor and Brian Schlitter.

Members of the UCLA baseball family reacted Saturday morning to the loss of Brummett, a former Bruin. 

