First Look at Phillies' Preferred Lineup Vs. Lefties Without Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins

The Phillies' series finale in Texas was their first game so far against a left-handed starting pitcher and it provided a sense of Rob Thomson's preferred lineup against lefties -- at least until Bryce Harper returns.

Alec Bohm started at first base in place of Darick Hall, with Edmundo Sosa at third. Bohm had started just 14 games at first base in his first three seasons but will be doing so regularly in 2023 with Rhys Hoskins out for the season with a torn ACL.

Bohm has gotten more comfortable at third base over the last year and hasn't been as much of a defensive liability as he was early on. There was some uncertainty about whether the Phillies would keep him at third base rather than change anything for an improving player or move him to first when facing lefties, but there's not much question that Sosa is the better defensive option at the hot corner.

Cristian Pache, the 24-year-old center fielder acquired from the Athletics on Wednesday, made his first start with the Phillies in place of Brandon Marsh and hit ninth. Pache's a former top prospect of the Braves who hasn't hit at all in 117 big-league games, but he is an above-average defender and the Phillies took a chance, trading minor-league reliever Billy Sullivan to Oakland.

Josh Harrison made his first start, playing left field. Kyle Schwarber was the DH. Left-handed-hitting Jake Cave played the outfield the first two games as the Phillies rotated Nick Castellanos and Schwarber in the designated hitter spot.

The only two left-handed hitters the Phillies started against Martín Perez as they went for their first win of the season were Schwarber and Bryson Stott. Stott has held his own against lefties, hitting .270/.348/.420 in 112 big-league plate appearances.

The Phillies face another lefty Monday at Yankee Stadium, Nestor Cortes.

This was the lineup Sunday:

1. Trea Turner, SS

2. Kyle Schwarber, DH

3. J.T. Realmuto, C

4. Nick Castellanos, RF

5. Alec Bohm, 1B

6. Josh Harrison, LF

7. Edmundo Sosa, 3B

8. Bryson Stott, 2B

9. Cristian Pache, CF