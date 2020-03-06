Even Bryce Harper is Flyer’d Up, Shows Love for Kevin Hayes

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper is a well-documented fan of the Vegas Golden Knights but he's also a big appreciator of the game of hockey in general.

He's learned a thing or two about Philadelphia and its fans since opting to spend the next decade-plus of his life here a year ago.

Harper showed some brotherly love to the boys in orange on Thursday night after the Flyers took down the Hurricanes 4-1 to extend their impressive run that has our city buzzing.

Bryce posted a photo to his Instagram story of his television featuring Flyers star Kevin Hayes with the message "8 in a row for the Philly boys! [flames emoji]" He also included Hayes' and the Flyers' team Instagram handles. Oh, and there was a GIF of Gritty for good measure.

You may recall when Harper and Hayes teamed up to review pizza around Philly last summer. They're pals.

Worried about Harper jumping on the Flyers bandwagon? Don't be. All are welcome to jump on board and start breaking out your best orange gear.

Athletes come to play in Philly from all across the world these days, and it's just fine for them to keep their allegiances to the teams they rooted for growing up, but it's even better when they show support for the other Philly teams in town. That love goes along way endearing players to our persnickety fanbase.