Cool Hand Luke Williams Dazzles in Phillies' Walk-Off Win Over Braves

Cool Hand Luke Williams dazzles in Phillies' walk-off win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Rookie Luke Williams capped off his first big-league start with a walk-off, two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Phillies to a 2-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.

The Phillies had just five hits in the game and only two for extra bases. Williams had them both. He doubled in the fourth.

The dramatic win left the Phils with a 29-31 record.

Zach Eflin pitched six innings of one-run ball and Ranger Suarez added three innings of scoreless relief.