Just because most of the country must practice social distancing during this time doesn't mean you still can't meet your favorite player.
On Monday night, Intentional Talk's Chris Rose and Kevin Millar had Dr. Mark Mikkelsen, the Associate Professor of Medicine at Penn hospital, on as a guest to discuss the efforts of treating patients with the coronavirus for those on the front lines.
Philadelphia Phillies
Complete coverage of the Fightin' Phils and their MLB rivals from NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Rose and Millar had Chase Utley on before Mikkelsen's appearance and asked the Phillies legend to surprise Mikkelsen, who said Utley was his favorite player.
Utley happily obliged and thanked Mikkelsen for all his hard work in helping treat patients with the virus.
The segment covered a lot of topics, including Mikkelsen's favorite Utley moments and reliving the famous World Series speech.
It was a great way for a hard-working doctor to escape what must be a truly difficult time.
Luckily there's no such thing as virtual distancing.
Here is the full video:
Subscribe and rate the Phillies Talk podcast:
Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Spotify / Stitcher / Art19 / YouTube
More on the Phillies
The 10 greatest Phillies offensive seasons of the last 50 years
Wheeler makes clear he won't miss his child's birth if MLB plays in isolation
MLB considering divisional realignment that would benefit Phillies