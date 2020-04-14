Chase Utley

Chase Utley Surprises and Thanks HUP Doctor on Front Line of Coronavirus Fight

Chase Utley drops in on Dr. Mark Mikkelsen's Intentional Talk interview

By Corey Sharp

Just because most of the country must practice social distancing during this time doesn't mean you still can't meet your favorite player. 

On Monday night, Intentional Talk's Chris Rose and Kevin Millar had Dr. Mark Mikkelsen, the Associate Professor of Medicine at Penn hospital, on as a guest to discuss the efforts of treating patients with the coronavirus for those on the front lines. 

Rose and Millar had Chase Utley on before Mikkelsen's appearance and asked the Phillies legend to surprise Mikkelsen, who said Utley was his favorite player.

Utley happily obliged and thanked Mikkelsen for all his hard work in helping treat patients with the virus.

The segment covered a lot of topics, including Mikkelsen's favorite Utley moments and reliving the famous World Series speech.

It was a great way for a hard-working doctor to escape what must be a truly difficult time.

Luckily there's no such thing as virtual distancing. 

Here is the full video:

This article tagged under:

Chase Utleycoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicPenn Medicine
