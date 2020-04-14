Just because most of the country must practice social distancing during this time doesn't mean you still can't meet your favorite player.

On Monday night, Intentional Talk's Chris Rose and Kevin Millar had Dr. Mark Mikkelsen, the Associate Professor of Medicine at Penn hospital, on as a guest to discuss the efforts of treating patients with the coronavirus for those on the front lines.

Rose and Millar had Chase Utley on before Mikkelsen's appearance and asked the Phillies legend to surprise Mikkelsen, who said Utley was his favorite player.

Utley happily obliged and thanked Mikkelsen for all his hard work in helping treat patients with the virus.

The segment covered a lot of topics, including Mikkelsen's favorite Utley moments and reliving the famous World Series speech.

It was a great way for a hard-working doctor to escape what must be a truly difficult time.

Luckily there's no such thing as virtual distancing.

Here is the full video:

Dr. Mark Mikkelsen is on the front lines of the fight against Covid-19.@ChrisRose & @KMillar15 surprised Dr. Mikkelsen with a visit from his favorite @Phillies player, Chase Utley, on Monday's IT presented by @TheToroCompany!



Full - https://t.co/z45MuAUq7R pic.twitter.com/42KIM8g7oY — Intentional Talk (@IntentionalTalk) April 13, 2020

