Bryce Harper Plans to Send Phillies Fans a Little Message Every Game

Even without Phillies fans in the stands, Bryce Harper still wants to send them a little message every game. When he runs out to his position in right field, he plans to find the camera to bow to the fans.

It became Harper's routine last season to do it before each game, kind of bowing back to the fans who were giving him the Wayne's World we're not worthy treatment.

"I want to keep doing it," Harper said Saturday. "I think it's something that is really cool to be able to do that. I thought if I could find a camera then it's kind of like me doing it to the fans at home. I thought that was pretty cool. We'll do that every day. I'll find the camera every day and do that. It's kind of like nothing's changed and I'm still doing the same things I'm doing. I'm just trying to keep it as normal as possible."

Bryce misses the fans, the fans miss Bryce.



He took his typical bow to right field, despite there being no fans. 😂 pic.twitter.com/1gYUKamyAQ — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 24, 2020

Through two games, Harper is 1 for 5 with three walks and three strikeouts. He wasn't part of the Phillies' home run barrage Saturday in which all seven runs scored via the longball.

What's he thought of the first weekend without a crowd?

"I had a lot of energy within myself, but you always miss the fans," he said. "The fans are the game. Being able to go out there and see them and the way they cheer you on, especially Phillies fans, they're so into our games, they're so into what we do as players and how hard we play and work. You're definitely going to miss them during the game, but like I said a couple days ago, you kind of have to will from within and really try to remember that they're at home watching you play and they're cheering.

"They're probably throwing their remote (Friday) night through the television, but you know that's OK. It's such a hard time for everybody right now. Not being able to kind of do the normal things right now, but we'll get through it. Hopefully, they'll be here in October."

