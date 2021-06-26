Bryce Harper Exits After Hit by Pitch, Uncertain to Play for Phillies Vs. Mets Sunday

Bryce Harper’s status uncertain for Sunday vs. nemesis Marcus Stroman originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It's uncertain whether the Phillies will have Bryce Harper for Sunday's series finale against the Mets in New York.

Harper was hit on the left leg by a 91.6 mph changeup from Jacob deGrom in the top of the sixth inning Saturday. The pitch bounced in the dirt before hitting Harper, who had squared to bunt.

Harper stayed in the game and ran the bases as the Phillies rallied for a run to take a 2-1 lead, but he was unable to play defense in the bottom of the inning. He started out to the field before turning around and heading back to the dugout. Travis Jankowski took over in right field in place of Harper.

The Phillies lost the game, 4-3, when the Mets rallied for two runs against Hector Neris in the bottom of the ninth inning after first baseman Rhys Hoskins opened the frame with a killer error.

"He's limping," manager Joe Girardi said of Harper. "It got him like at the lower part of the calf. I'm not sure what I'll have tomorrow. Just have to wait and see."

After the game, the Mets announced that Marcus Stroman would come off the injured list to pitch Sunday against Zack Wheeler. Harper is 0 for 8 with no walks and three strikeouts lifetime against Stroman.

