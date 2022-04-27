Bryce Harper discouraged by lingering injury to throwing arm originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It’s been 10 days since Bryce Harper last played the outfield. When he gets back out there is anybody’s guess.

Harper played catch before Tuesday’s game, testing his injured throwing arm for the first time in a week.

“It didn’t feel great,” he said. “It just felt achy.”

Discouraging?

“Yeah,” he said. “I want to get back out there and play but it’s a strain and it’s going to take some time.”

Harper suffered a strain in the flexor mass near his right elbow on April 11. He continued to play right field through April 16 but hasn’t appeared at the position since. He has been able to serve as the Phillies’ designated hitter and in nine games in that role has 12 hits, including four doubles and two homers.

Harper said he was not sure when he would test his throwing arm again. He said he would know more after speaking with team medical personnel Wednesday.

“It’s just not where I want it to be,” he said. “It’s improved but not to the point I’m going to play (the outfield).

“I don’t think there’s really a timetable right now of when I’m going to play so just keep DHing and try to have good at-bats.”

Nick Castellanos has played right field in place of Harper. He made a leaping catch at the wall in Tuesday night’s 10-3 win over the Rockies.

“I told him, ‘You’re going to take my spot,’” Harper said with a laugh.