Bryce and Kayla Harper Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl

Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla Harper have welcomed their second child, the Phillies right fielder announced Sunday afternoon.

We've got another Harper!

Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla Harper have welcomed their second child, the Phillies right fielder announced Sunday afternoon.

Harper, 28, posted a photo of the two proud parents and their newborn daughter, Brooklyn Elizabeth Harper, on his Instagram:

You just love to see it. Brooklyn's a really sweet name.

The couple welcomed their first child, their son Krew, in August 2019. They announced that baby No. 2 was on its way this past June, while Major League Baseball was in its months-long stoppage because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On the field, Harper is entering the third year of his 13-year deal with the Phillies, which is intended to keep him in Philadelphia until 2031, when he'll be 39. Harper said when he signed with the Phils that he wanted to sign a long-term deal so he could put down roots and build a family, and it's awesome to see that he and Kayla are doing just that.

