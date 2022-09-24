Braves' Kyle Wright Takes No-Hitter Into Sixth Inning; Phillies Can Still Win Series Sunday

Wright takes no-hitter into 6th; Phils can still win series in home finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

If someone had told you a week ago that the Phillies had a chance to win a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves, you’d have run to the bank with it.

Heck, after the way things went for the Phillies last weekend in Atlanta, you’d have taken a split.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It’s all about perspective, even in these crucial final days of a regular season in which the Phillies are trying to nail down their first playoff berth in a decade.

The Phils suffered a 6-3 loss to the Braves at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday. The Braves roughed up Bailey Falter for 10 hits and six runs over 3 2/3 innings and got a fine start from Kyle Wright, who won his 20th game of the season after taking a no-hitter into the sixth inning.

As discouraging as it was to suffer the loss and get out-hit, 14-3, in front of a good crowd of 36,392, the Phils had to be mindful of the big picture.

They beat the Braves in the first two games of the series to guarantee at least a split. They can still win the series with a victory behind Kyle Gibson (he’ll face Charlie Morton) in the final home game of the season Sunday.

Certainly, the Phillies would take a series win after being swept by the Braves in a three-game series last weekend in Atlanta.

These two teams could see each other again in the first round of the playoffs in 13 days. But first, the Phils have to get there. There are 11 games left in the regular season and the Phils will play 10 of them on the road, where they are 36-35. The Phils entered Saturday leading San Diego by a half-game and Milwaukee by 2 ½ in a three-team race for the final two NL wild card spots. San Diego and Milwaukee were playing later Saturday.

The Phils beat Atlanta by scores of 1-0 and 9-1 in the first two games of the series. The Braves were still without offensive dynamo Ronald Acuna Jr. (sore back) in this one and slugger Matt Olson also did not start. That didn’t stop the Braves’ offense. William Contreras belted a solo homer against Falter in the third inning. Michael Harris II followed with a two-run shot in the fourth to key a four-run rally. Falter relied heavily on his fastball and the Braves did some damage on it in the fourth.

Meanwhile, Wright cruised for the Braves. He did not allow a hit until Rhys Hoskins doubled with one out in the sixth. Bryce Harper followed with a homer to cut the Braves’ lead to 6-2 and Wright exited at 97 pitches.

The Phillies rallied for a run in the seventh to make it a three-run game and Hoskins missed a three-run homer that would have tied the game by just a few feet when he lined a ball down the left-field line. He ended up striking out and the Phils went quietly in the eighth and ninth.

Lulled to sleep by Wright’s good work over the first five-plus innings, the crowd really got into the action in the seventh inning. It made you kind of think it would be fun to see the Braves and Phillies meet in the first-round playoffs, though all the games would be in Atlanta if that were to happen.

Even in defeat, there was one big positive for the Phillies. Harper’s homer was a line drive to left field. Maybe, just maybe, it was the bolt that will get him going. He was 10 for 68 (.147) in the month of September before that at-bat. If he were to get hot over the last 11 games, it could be a magic-carpet ride into the playoffs for the Phils.

One more game remains in the regular-season series between the Phillies and Braves. The Braves have won 10 and the Phillies have won eight. The Phils can’t win the season series, but they can win this series and that would be a great way to close out the home portion of the schedule and head out on the road for a final 10-game sprint that will determine if the postseason drought lives or dies.