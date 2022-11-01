Boy Uses Phillies to Escape Bedtime, Finds Out Game Was Postponed

Phillies fans of all ages were disappointed to find out Game 3 was postponed on Monday due to rain. Yet perhaps the most disappointed fan of all was 3-year-old Luciano DiPietro of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, who got up past his bedtime thinking he’d get to watch his favorite team.

Luciano had been talking about the game with his family all day. So even though his bedtime is 7:30, he was too excited to sleep and had to get a peek when he heard a noise coming from the TV. Turns out however, the noise was from the Monday Night Football game. Luciano’s dad Michael DiPietro walked into his son’s room and cleared things up in an adorable exchange that was caught on video.

“The Phillies are waking me up,” Luciano told his dad.

“The Phillies are not even playing tonight,” his dad replied.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It turns out Luciano was looking for any excuse to get out of bed.

“I said, ‘Luciano, the Phils aren’t even playing.’ He’s like, ‘what?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I forgot to tell you that it got rained out. And so he’s like, just dumbfounded,” DiPietro said. “He’s kind of like, ‘Wait? What?' And he’s kind of thinking of another idea of how he can get out of bed.”

Luckily for Luciano, he got the chance to watch a few innings of Game 3 Tuesday night before going to bed. After the Phils crushed the Astros, we’re sure he’ll be happy when he wakes up.