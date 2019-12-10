Phillies

At the Yard Podcast: Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon, Kris Bryant and More From Winter Meetings Day 2

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Jim Salisbury is live from the Winter Meetings in San Diego to talk about Stephen Strasburg's massive new deal, what it means for Anthony Rendon, the trade market for Kris Bryant and more on the At the Yard podcast with Corey Seidman.

• Phillies' deal for Wheeler looks even better after the Strasburg news.

• What does it mean for Rendon?

• Phillies' infield alignment

• Adam Haseley the frontrunner to start in CF?

• Kris Bryant trade rumblings

