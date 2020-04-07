Andrew McCutchen’s Facemask Story Is Amazing, and Helpful

We say it often, but right now pro athletes really are just like us: learning how to deal with social distancing strategies and facemask recommendations.
Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen is working on getting healthy in case the Major League Baseball season begins this spring, but he also needs to hit the store now and then for everyday supplies.
After Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf advised all Pennsylvania residents to wear facemasks in public to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, McCutchen threw together a "bootleg" facemask to protect himself and those around him, but he was feeling a little... embarrassed by how DIY the mask was.
That is, until he saw what everyone else was wearing:
Between the acting, the wardrobe changes, and the sound effects, that's some Oscar-worthy work from McCutchen.
(Will he start challenging Matisse Thybulle for the title of Content King?)
Outside of giving us a laugh, McCutchen also makes a good point and sends an important message: We're all dealing with this different world as one team.
While you might think putting on a facemask looks funny, or is a little uncomfortable, you're certainly not alone - even baseball stars are dealing with it - so let's tackle this, together.
