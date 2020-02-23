Aaron Nola Gets Early Offense, 3 K’s in Spring Debut

Aaron Nola's spring debut went rather nicely Sunday afternoon. He came out of the gate with two scoreless innings and was supported by four runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Nola threw 28 pitches over his two innings of work. Eighteen were strikes. He allowed three singles, walked none and struck out one. He was relieved by lefty JoJo Romero in the third inning.

It is presumed that Nola will be the Phillies' opening day starter though manager Joe Girardi has not made an announcement yet.

The Phils' offense looked good early. Roman Quinn led off the bottom of the first with a double and scored on a hit by Jean Segura. Jay Bruce added a two-run double in the inning and newcomer Kyle Garlick had an RBI single.

In other news, the Phanatic unveiled his new look before the game and the world kept on spinning.

More later.

Subscribe and rate Phillies Talk:

Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Spotify / Stitcher / Art19 / YouTube

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Phillies