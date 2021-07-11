Aaron Nola, Alec Bohm Among 4 Phillies Placed on COVID Injured List

Phillies place 4 players on COVID IL, including Aaron Nola originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies placed four players on the COVID-related injured list Sunday morning, 2½ hours before their final game of the first half.

Aaron Nola, Alec Bohm, Bailey Falter and Connor Brogdon all went on the COVID IL. Nola was supposed to start Sunday’s game in Boston.

Brandon Kintzler will start instead in a bullpen game.

Left-handed pitchers Damon Jones and Cristopher Sanchez, right-hander Mauricio Llovera and infielder Nick Maton were recalled from Triple A.

Bohm played seven innings Saturday and had three at-bats before exiting in the eighth inning. After the game, manager Joe Girardi said it was related to COVID protocols but couldn't offer more information.

Falter and Brogdon also appeared in Saturday's game. Falter pitched two perfect innings and Brogdon handled the ninth inning of an 11-2 win.

Loosened COVID protocols are in place for MLB teams that reach the 85 percent vaccination threshold for players and on-field personnel. As of late June, 23 teams had reached that threshold but the Phillies were not one of them.

Here was Sunday's lineup:

1. Jean Segura, 2B

2. J.T. Realmuto, C

3. Bryce Harper, RF

4. Andrew McCutchen, LF

5. Didi Gregorius, SS

6. Rhys Hoskins, 1B

7. Brad Miller, DH

8. Ronald Torreyes, 3B

9. Travis Jankowski, CF