4 Philly Sports Icons to Throw Out First Pitches for Game 3 of World Series

For the first time in 13 years, a World Series game will be played in Philadelphia as the Phillies take on the Houston Astros in Game 3 Monday night at Citizens Bank Park.

To mark the momentous occasion, four Philadelphia sports icons will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitches before the big game.

Phillies legend Mike Schmidt, Sixers legend Julius Erving, Flyers legend Bernie Parent and Eagles legend Brandon Graham will all throw out first pitches Monday night, according to John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

All four players won championships for Philadelphia in their respective sports and the Phillies are hoping that championship pedigree will rub off on them with the series tied 1-1.

Phillies legend Jimmy Rollins will join in on the Philly star power when he throws out the first pitch for Game 4.