2021 Phillies Spring Training TV Schedule

The broadcasts begin on March 1.

By Corey Seidman

Here's the complete 2021 Phillies spring training TV schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ will televise 12 of the Phillies’ 14 home spring training games in Clearwater.

Eight games will air on NBCSP+ and four on NBCSP, beginning Monday, March 1 in the Phillies Grapefruit League home opener against the Orioles.

Here is the full broadcast schedule. All games are at 1:05 p.m. except March 25 against the Yankees, a 6:05 p.m. first pitch.

  • March 1 vs. Orioles (NBCSP+)
  • March 4 vs. Yankees (NBCSP+)
  • March 5 vs. Pirates (NBCSP+)
  • March 10 vs. Tigers (NBCSP+)
  • March 11 vs. Yankees (NBCSP+)
  • March 13 vs. Tigers (NBCSP)
  • March 17 vs. Tigers (NBCSP+)
  • March 20 vs. Blue Jays (NBCSP)
  • March 21 vs. Tigers (NBCSP)
  • March 25 vs. Yankees (NBCSP+)
  • March 28 vs. Yankees (NBCSP)
  • March 29 vs. Blue Jays (NBCSP+)

The Phils are in a six-team pod and will play their entire spring schedule against the Orioles, Yankees, Blue Jays, Tigers and Pirates.

There are no intrasquad games, and there are two days off (March 8 and March 18).

The Phillies open the season at home on Thursday, April 1 against the Braves at 3:05 p.m.

