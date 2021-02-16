jared hughes

‘I've Hung Up my Cleats': Ex-Phillies Reliever Jared Hughes Retires

Hughes was 2-1 with a 3.91 ERA in 25 games for the 2019 Phillies

By The Associated Press

Jared Hughes throws a pitch in a Phillies uniform
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Former Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jared Hughes says he is retiring after 10 years of pitching in the major leagues.

Hughes said on Instagram on Sunday: “I've hung up my cleats. It was time.”

The 35-year-old right-hander was 1-2 with a 4.84 ERA in 22 1/3 innings over 18 relief appearances for the New York Mets last year.

Hughes went 30-26 with a 2.96 ERA in 542 relief appearances for Pittsburgh (2011-16), Milwaukee (2017), Cincinnati (2018-19), Philadelphia (2019) and the Mets.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

