Phillies Claim Reliever Tayler Scott From Padres

Always looking for pitching depth, Phillies add righty from San Diego originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

MIAMI -- Even as they bear down on their first postseason berth since 2011, the Phillies aren't about to risk running short on pitching depth over the final three weeks of the regular season.

To wit: The team on Wednesday claimed right-hander Tayler Scott off waivers from the San Diego Padres. He will report to Triple A Lehigh Valley. Scott is not eligible for postseason play with the Phillies, but he could pitch for the club during the regular season, if needed.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

To clear a spot for Scott on the 40-man roster, the Phillies placed left-hander Kent Emanuel on the 60-day injured list with a shoulder strain. Emanuel made 10 starts at Triple A and was considered a depth option before injuring his shoulder August 31.

Scott, 30, has big-league time with Seattle, Baltimore and San Diego and has an 11.12 ERA in 28⅓ innings in the majors. He has spent most of this season with the Padres' Triple A El Paso club. He appeared in eight games with the big club and gave up 19 hits and nine earned runs in 12 innings. He walked six and struck out 13.

Lehigh Valley's season runs through September 28.

Subscribe to Phillies Talk: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube