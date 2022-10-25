Phillies 2022 World Series Home Tickets Double in Price Ahead of Game 1

How expensive Phillies vs. Astros World Series tickets prices are originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The annual Fall Classic is 72 hours away with the Houston Astros set to face off against the Philadelphia Phillies Friday night.

The Phillies were ironically the last team to beat the Astros this season. Philadelphia topped Houston on its way to clinch the sixth and final playoff berth for the National League. And now, the two teams will go head-to-head to claim The Commissioner's Trophy.

Philly and Houston have some of the greatest fans and the prices of tickets to witness this seven-game series is direct proof. The ticket prices for games in Philadelphia are the second-highest price for a single World Series game in over a decade.

The first two games will be held in Houston and the next three will take place in Philadelphia.

Let’s take a look at how much tickets are going for ahead of Game 1:

How much are World Series tickets in Philadelphia?

The ticket prices for Philly games have reached the second-highest price for any single championship game in the last 10 years, according to ticket reseller TicketIQ.

The average price for attending a World Series game in Philadelphia is over $3,000 at the moment.

Tickets for games at Citizens Bank Park are averaging $3,228 on the secondary market.

“Get-in” tickets, which would be the cheapest tickets a fan can get to enter the stadium, are $1,720 for Game 3 (in Philly), which the same type of tickets are $514 for Game 1 (in Houston) and $767 for a possible Game 7 (also, in Houston).

How much are World Series tickets in Houston?

Tickets are averaging $1,584 on the secondary market to see Games 1 and 2 in Houston’s Minute Maid Park, according to TicketIQ.

Why are World Series tickets in Philadelphia so expensive?

The reason tickets to witness the Phillies-Astros faceoff in Philadelphia costs fans more is simply because the Phillies have a void of playoff success.

This is the first Phillies postseason appearance since 2011, meanwhile the Astros were World Series champions in 2017 and competed in the World Series last year against the Atlanta Braves.

When is the World Series?

The 2022 World Series begins on Friday, Oct. 28 in Houston.

How can I watch the World Series?

Every World Series game will air on FOX. You can stream the games on FoxSports.com

and the Fox Sports app.