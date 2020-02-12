Philadelphia World Cup Committee Gets $2M in Grants to Help 2026 Bid Effort

The Philadelphia World Cup bid committee received $2 million in grants to bolster its efforts to be selected as a host city for the 2026 games.

The Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association and the Philadelphia Hospitality Investment Levy approved a $1 million grant for the bid, said Comcast Corp. executive David L. Cohen, who chairs the bid committee. Another $1 million grant was given by the Philadelphia Union, the city’s Major League Soccer team, he said.

Cohen urged hundreds of Philadelphia’s business leaders at a luncheon Tuesday to join the effort to impress FIFA so the soccer governing board will select Philadelphia.

“To be successful, we need everyone in the city to be part of the bid in some way,” Cohen told the crowd at the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia Mayoral Luncheon.

