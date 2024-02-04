Philadelphia hits a major milestone as the focus of the soccer world will be on the birthplace of America as the United States celebrates 250 years in 2026.

On Sunday, FIFA officials unveiled the full match schedule, including the games that will be played here in Philadelphia for the 2026 World Cup. The biggest game is a Round of 16 match on Jul 4, 2026.

"It's going to be an absolute spectacle," Philadelphia Soccer 2026 host city executive Meg Kane said of getting a knockout stage match in Philly.

When will 2026 FIFA World Cup Games be played in Philadelphia?

Philadelphia has five group stage matches set to be played at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles. The first one will be Match No. 9 held on June 14, 2026.

However, with the focus of the United States on the semiquincentennial, a World Cup elimination match will be part of the sports world focusing on Philly.

Philadelphia’s final match will be a round-of-16 meeting on July 4, the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park hosts baseball's All-Star Game, likely on July 14.

Philadelphia will also host matches 29, 42, 55 and 68.

“We are ecstatic that Philadelphia, Pennsylvania will host 6 matches, including the Fourth of July during the 250th celebration of the United States and we are deeply grateful to our committed partners who helped position us so well for this honor,” Kane said. “The public release of this highly-anticipated match schedule allows us to accelerate planning around transportation mobility, safety and security, and specifically how the tournament will interface with the 250th Anniversary Celebration of the United States and the MLB All-Star Game."

The full Philadelphia 2026 World Cup schedule is as follows:

Group Stage: June 14

Group Stage: June 19

Group Stage: June 22

Group Stage: June 25

Group Stage: June 27

Round of 16: July 4

The countries that will play in Philly won't be revealed until much closer to the global soccer tournament.

“The match schedule for FIFA World Cup 26 showcases the scope of what 2026 will mean for our communities, our City, and the Commonwealth as a whole,” Daniel Hilferty, that chairman of Philadelphia Soccer 2026 and chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor, said.

“It’s exciting news for soccer fans and for Philadelphia that six matches will be played here in our great City as part of FIFA World Cup 26 in June and July,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said.

FIFA officials did not publicly explain their site-decision process.

“The unveiling of the FIFA World Cup 26™ match schedule marks a pivotal moment for our city and its hospitality community as we prepare to welcome the world in 2026. With each of the six matches having the impact of a standalone mega-event, akin to a citywide convention, we anticipate a surge in economic activity across the region,” Gregg Caren, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, said.

The 2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in North Jersey.