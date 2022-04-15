Philadelphia Stars let fans name mascot, and it's hilarious originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia might own the world's greatest collection of pro sports mascots.

The Phillie Phanatic is sports' greatest mascot, bar none. The Flyers' Gritty was an unexpected overnight smash hit who has resonated far beyond hockey. The Eagles' Swoop is a timeless classic, a testament to perfect character design and name.

The Sixers' Franklin is largely forgettable, but otherwise it's nothing but hits. Even the Union's Phang is a solid option.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

So when the recently restarted USFL's Philadelphia Stars began the process of introducing their new mascot to the city, they couldn't just mail it in.

Here's the weird little Grimace-looking red goblin creature who'll be cheering on our Stars from the sidelines:

ð¨ It's time to name the best mascot in the league! ð¨



We gathered your top name suggestions to vote on below â¬ï¸ð pic.twitter.com/TF3LeM5Hgh — Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) April 14, 2022

Odd! But kind of fun? I like that they totally eschewed making the mascot some sort of star. Sure it's the team name, but who cares? The Phanatic is a green abominable snowman! Nothing matters!

And then the mascot needed a name, at which point the Stars turned the reigns over to the fans and left its fate up to a Twitter poll.

The fans had three options: Astro, Cosmo, or... Blob.

Yes, Blob.

You can imagine which name won:

Dear Earth, meet Blob, the winner of our mascot name voteâ­ï¸ pic.twitter.com/rq0YlmkZti — Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) April 15, 2022

Blob ran away with the dang thing, taking 65.6% of the 12,638 votes cast. Cosmo finished second with 23.8% of the vote, and Astro was a distant third with 10.6% of the vote.

This is the perfect way to endear yourself to Philadelphia: give us a little gremlin pal and let us name it something absurd like Blob.

It's so much better than the lame cookie cutter names the rest of the teams have. The Bayside Bandit? Pablo the Panther? Ace?!?

If they'd just tossed out some generic mascot with the name "Cosmo" we all would've collectively shrugged and moved on with our week. Now we all love Blob, because it's weird and it's ours.

Let's Go Stars.