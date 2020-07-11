Philadelphia Makes Its Bid to Host 2026 FIFA World Cup Games

Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the city’s official World Cup bid committee, made its presentation Friday to be a host site for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The bid calls for hosting soccer matches at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles, in South Philadelphia. Lincoln Financial Field has hosted numerous international soccer matches since opening in 2003.

Ten U.S. cities, from among 17 finalists, will be chosen as host sites. An announcement of what cities are selected will be made in 2021. Other neighboring finalists include New York/New Jersey, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

The FIFA World Cup was last held in the United States in 1994. The 2026 World Cup will have matches in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The Boston Consulting Group has estimated that individual 2026 World Cup host cities can expect to see up to 450,000 visitors and a potential net economic impact of between $90 million and $480 million after accounting for potential public costs.

Read more about Philadelphia's World Cup bid at PBJ.com.

