The countdown is on: Philly celebrates ‘one year to go' until FIFA World Cup 26

Wednesday, June 11, 2025, marks one year until the start of the 2025 FIFA World Cup.

Today marks one year until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Philadelphia is already celebrating as one of the host cities.

The Philadelphia Soccer 2026, the non-profit organization that serves as the Local Host Committee and is charged with planning and executing the FIFA World Cup 26 in coordination with the City of Philadelphia, is hosting a slate of events and activations to mark the one-year countdown to the world’s largest stand-alone sporting event.

"One-year-out" highlights include:

Countdown Clock Unveiling
Wednesday, June 11, 2025

A clock was unveiled at Dilworth Park at 10 a.m., marking one year until the tournament kicks off in Mexico City. Officials shared that the custom-designed, illuminated clock featuring Philadelphia’s unique branding and joins clocks across all 16 Host Cities in counting down to midnight on June 11, 2026, locally across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

One Year to Go Youth Soccer Clinic at Penn Park 
Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Philadelphia Soccer 2026 will host a free soccer clinic at Penn Park for local youth participating in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. The evening will include soccer, music, food trucks, and giveaways, as well as feature appearances by Philadelphia Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya and mascot Phang. 

Unity Day with the Philadelphia Union 
Saturday, June 14, 2025

Highlights include a lively pre-match activation on Subaru Plaza, exclusive giveaways, and opportunities to learn about volunteer and community involvement opportunities. Philadelphia Soccer 2026 will also host youth soccer athletes from Safe-Hub for a pregame party at Union Yards and provide tickets to the match.   

The 40-day tournament will kick off in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.

Philadelphia will host five Group Stage matches — June 14, June 19, June 22, June 25, and June 27 — and a Round of 16 match on the semiquincentennial, July 4, 2026. 

“This is it! With just 365 days until the world arrives in Pennsylvania, we’re inviting everyone to be part of this once-in-a-generation event,” said Meg Kane, Host City Executive/CEO, Philadelphia Soccer 2026. “This isn’t just about the six FIFA World Cup 26 matches we’ll host here in Philadelphia. It’s about creating lasting memories, building pride, and ensuring Pennsylvania shines on the global stage, driving tourism, business development, and so much more beyond 2026. We’re ready to rally together and make history over the coming year and next summer.” 

