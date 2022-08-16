PGA Tour Players Meeting: Tiger Woods to Rally Top Golfers

Report: Tiger Woods to speak at PGA Tour meeting originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tiger Woods reportedly will attempt to encourage the best golfers in the world to stay committed to the PGA Tour ahead of the 2022 BMW Championship in Delaware this week.

The PGA Tour players meeting, which is set to take place Tuesday, will include Woods and a small group of players who are set to compete the second FedEx Cup playoff event that begins Thursday.

A top priority of the impromptu tour meeting is to curb defection amongst the world's best golfers from the PGA to its rival league, LIV Golf.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Australian Cameron Smith, the No. 2-ranked golfer in the world, is the latest big name from the PGA to be linked to the Saudi-financed LIV Golf series. Last week, fellow Aussie golfer Cameron Percy said that Smith would join LIV for a $100-million payday after the FexEx Cup playoffs conclude this month.

"It's a meeting to get the top 20 players in the world on the same page on how we can continue to make the PGA Tour the best product in professional golf," a player who was invited told ESPN.

The report added that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is also expected to speak with players this week but that Monahan's meeting will be held Wednesday and will also include more members from the tour.

It is unknown if Woods will be making appearance at Monahan's meeting. Woods is not playing in the BMW Championship at Wilmington this weekend.

What is the next LIV Golf event?

LIV Golf makes its return on Labor Day weekend at The International in Boston on Sept. 2-4.

LIV has held three events as part of its inaugural season in 2022. Boston will mark its third tournament in the United States. The previous two received protests outside of Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Oregon and Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

What are the PGA Tour power rankings ahead of the 2022 BMW Championship?

The 2022 FedEx Cup season standings have a new No. 1 after last weekend's St. Jude Championship.

Will Zalatoris sits atop the PGA power rankings with 3,680 points after earning his first PGA Tour victory. He sits 124 points ahead of Scottie Scheffler, who had held the top spot for most of the year before the FedEx Cup event in Memphis last weekend.

Let's take a look at the rest of the FedEx Cup standings.

Will Zalatoris, 3,680 points Scottie Scheffler, 3,556 points Cameron Smith, 2,548 points Sam Burns, 2,429 points Tony Finau, 2,261 points Xander Schauffele, 2,175 points Patrick Cantlay, 2,129 points Sepp Straka, 2,109 points Rory McIlroy, 2,104 points Justin Thomas, 1,996 points Sungjae Im, 1,993 points Matthew Fitzpatrick, 1,945 points Cameron Young, 1,855 points Jon Rahm, 1,798 points Hideki Matsuyama, 1,697 points

Rounding out the top 20 of the 2022 FedEx Cup standings are Max Homa, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Joaquin Niemann, and Collin Morikawa.

The only top-20 golfer not expected to compete at the 2022 BMW Championship is Smith. The No. 2-ranked golfer in the world is battling a hip injury following the St. Jude Championship.