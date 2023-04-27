penn relays

Penn Relays Return to Philly: 5 Things to Know About 2023 Track Meet

The Penn Relays are back bringing an amazing spirit to the Franklin Field track and field in Philadelphia

By Diana Reyes

The Penn Relays, presented by Toyota, bring over 15,000 participants and 100,000 attendants to Philadelphia to attend the largest and oldest track and field competition in the United States.

The track meet takes place from Thursday, April 27, through Saturday, April 29, at Franklin Field on the University of Pennsylvania campus. The race dates back to 1895.

Léelo en español aquí.

Here are five things to know about the 2023 edition of the Penn Relays:

Who will participate?

Runners from middle school aged to masters come from all over the country and world to compete. High school students from over 24 states and college students from 30 states, will participate bringing the youth spirit to the track.

Also, this year will feature Philadelphia Eagle practice squad player Devon Allen, a two-time Olympian, is returning to compete in the 110m hurdles, race organizers said.

Where to get tickets?

Tickets for a one-day entry start at $25 depending on seat and date. Special prices may be offered to students. You can buy tickets online or on site.

What can you bring to enjoy the day?

Check out what you are and aren't allowed to bring to Franklin Field.

Among the items OK to bring inside are binoculars, bags no larger than 16’’ x 16’’ x 8, hand-held cameras, blankets, soft sided seats, sealed water bottles and outside food in one-gallon bags.

With rain in forecast note that umbrellas aren't allowed, so pack a poncho.  

Thinking about driving or public transportation?

Location is everything in University City with Amtrak's 30th Street Station, SEPTA's University City Regional Rail Station, the Market-Frankford subway stopping 34th and 30th streets and trolley lines stopping at 33rd and 30th Street, there are plenty of public transit options.

If driving, limited on campus parking is available at:

Keep in mind, since the Relays hosts over 15,000 athletes, crowds can be big. And all those buses and vehicles dropping off athletes can cause traffic troubles in University City, on the South Street Bridge and even, sometimes, onto the Schuylkill Expressway.

What is the schedule?

The Penn Relays has a packed schedule on the track and in the field. It started with high school boys' 4X800 heats Thursday morning and ends with the men's and women's 4x400m races Saturday night.

The best bet is to check out the schedule page to make sure you don't miss the race you are looking for. Also, with rain in the forecast, it's possible that event times change.

Here's the NBC10 First Alert Weather live radar just in case you need it:

