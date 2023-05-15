nfl

Peacock to Host First Ever Exclusive Live-Streamed NFL Playoff Game in 2024

Peacock will host this game during wild card weekend

By Sanjesh Singh

The NFL playoffs are coming to Peacock.

Peacock will become the home of the first ever exclusive live-streamed NFL playoff game in 2024, NBCUniversal and the NFL announced Monday.

Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform, will present an NFL wild card game in prime time on Saturday, Jan. 13. Kick-off for the game will be slated for 8 p.m. ET.

The exclusive showing will follow the afternoon wild card game to be broadcast on NBC and streamed on Peacock at 4:30 p.m. ET.

With the aforementioned Saturday games and a prime-time wild card game on Sunday – on both NBC and Peacock – NBC will become the first media company to present three NFL playoff games in a single weekend. 

The exclusive Peacock game will also be broadcast on NBC stations in the two competing cities, and available to stream on mobile devices on NFL+.  

Peacock also will exclusively stream a regular-season game for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 23 when Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. 

