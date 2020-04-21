Rob Gronkowski

Reunited: Patriots Trading Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers To Join Brady

By Marc Fortier

The Patriots have reportedly agreed to trade retired Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he will reunite with Tom Brady.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to report the trade.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots are sending Gronkowski and a seventh-round draft pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick.

Schefter said Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, texted ESPN saying, “Pending the physical, Rob has agreed to play for Tampa this season. He will honor his current contract at this time.”

The Buccaneers were reportedly the only team he wanted to play for.

Brady signed with Tampa Bay in free agency.

