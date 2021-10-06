nfl

Patriots Release CB Stephon Gilmore in Surprise Move

Gilmore was in the final year of his contract with New England

By Darren Hartwell

Patriots release Stephon Gilmore outright in shocking move originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Stephon Gilmore won't return to the New England Patriots in Week 6, after all.

The Patriots released Gilmore on Wednesday morning, the veteran cornerback confirmed in a statement to fans on Twitter.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report New England is releasing Gilmore, who had yet to play in a game this season but was eligible to come off the Physically Unable To Perform list in Week 6.

Gilmore and the Patriots couldn't agree to terms on a restructured contract, per Schefter. The 31-year-old was making $7 million in base salary this season on the final year of a five-year contract and carried a $16.3 million cap hit.

New England reportedly explored trading Gilmore in the offseason but now is releasing him outright in a surprising turn of events that will give the team more financial flexibility but no assets in return.

The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year and two-time First-Team All-Pro is expected to draw heavy interest on the open market, per Schefter.

