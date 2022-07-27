Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalists Include Robert Kraft, Mike Shanahan

Patriots owner Robert Kraft named HOF finalist in coach/contributor category originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday its finalists for the 2023 class in two categories, coaches/contributors and seniors (retired players).

In the coach/contributor category, some of the biggest names on the list are Super Bowl-winning coaches Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren. They're joined by 10 others: television executive and producer Roone Arledge; coach Don Coryell; front-office executive Frank “Bucko” Kilroy; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft; former Cleveland Browns/Baltimore Ravens owner Art Modell; coach Buddy Parker; coach Dan Reeves; Steelers vice president Art Rooney Jr.; coach Clark Shaughnessy; and long-time executive John Wooten.

The Coach/Contributor Committee's list of Finalists has been reduced to 12.



Roone Arledge

Don Coryell

Mike Holmgren

Frank “Bucko” Kilroy

Robert Kraft

Art Modell

Buddy Parker

Dan Reeves

Art Rooney Jr.

Mike Shanahan

Clark Shaughnessy

John Wooten



More: https://t.co/a4rWvVoKWH pic.twitter.com/zxUoPOOCBx — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 27, 2022

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The list will be further whittled down next month. The Coach/Contributor Committee will meet Aug. 23 and recommend one name to the full Selection Committee. That person could be named to the Class of 2023 at the annual Selection Committee meeting in early 2023.

The Seniors Committee also named its 12 finalists of players who retired from professional football in 1996 or earlier. The players up for consideration are: four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Ken Anderson; five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Sterling Sharpe; linebackers Randy Gradishar, Maxie Baughan, Tommy Nobis and Chuck Howley; offensive linemen Bob Kuechenberg; two-way player Cecil Isbell; defensive lineman Joe Klecko; and cornerbacks Eddie Meador, Ken Riley and Everson Walls.

Unlike the Coach/Contributor Committee, the Seniors Committee will recommend three of the players for consideration at the early 2023 meeting. All three of those players will be eligible for the Class of 2023 if selected by the Selection Committee.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.