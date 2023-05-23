Patriots Great Devin McCourty Joining NBC Sports' NFL Coverage

Devin McCourty played football with his brother for years, and it didn't take long for him to join Jason on TV.

The New England Patriots legend, who announced his retirement in March, is set to join NBC Sports' "Football Night in America" as an analyst this season, the TV network announced Tuesday.

McCourty confirmed the news, saying in a tweet he's "so excited to join the team!!!" Also on the team are host Maria Taylor, Tony Dungy, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Mike Florio, Jac Collinsworth and Rodney Harrison.

MAMA I MADE IT…so excited to join the team!!! https://t.co/kUozRnqdVs — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) May 23, 2023

The show, which precedes "Sunday Night Football" on NBC and Peacock, is the most watched weekly studio sports show on TV, according to NBC Sports' news release.

With legendary Patriots safety Devin McCourty stepping away from football, the only NFL team he played for honored his career Tuesday.

In the statement, McCourty said he is "excited to be a rookie on the best team in America again," a nod to his three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots.

"I’m very grateful for this opportunity from NBC Sports to learn from great individuals, chase new goals and provide viewers with my thoughts on the biggest games every week," he continued.

Jason McCourty became an NFL Network analyst last year, and helped Devin announce his retirement.

