Patrick Mahomes' brother apologizes for dancing on Sean Taylor's number originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Despite Washington's loss on Sunday, it was still a special day as the team honored the late Sean Taylor with a jersey retirement. Some controversy arose on the sidelines, though.

Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson, a well-known TikTok personality, was spotted doing a viral dance while standing on Taylor's painted number on the sideline. He posted the video to his nearly one million followers on TikTok before later deleting it.

For me to even acknowledge Jackson Mahomes he must've done something irredeemably stupid like dancing on the memorial of a beloved player who died prematurely while his family was in attendance on the day they retired his number. I need apologies stat & not just from him. pic.twitter.com/Hw8b2RBVWX — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) October 18, 2021

Later on Sunday night, Mahomes posted an apology on Twitter.

I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family. — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) October 18, 2021

He explained that he and Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes' fiancée, were directed to stand in that area and he meant no disrespect.

This is the second time in 2021 that Jackson Mahomes has been involved in a controversy at a Chiefs game. In Kansas City's Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, he poured water onto a group of Ravens fans.