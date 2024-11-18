Paige Bueckers is waiting in the Wings.

The UConn star, widely expected to be the top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, is likely headed to the Dallas Wings after they won Sunday's draft lottery.

"I just fell to my knees. THANK YOU LORD!" Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale posted on X after the lottery.

I just fell to my knees. THANK YOU LORD! 😭😭😭😭 — Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O) November 17, 2024

The Wings, who finished 9-31 last season and 22-18 in 2023, had a combined 45.4% chance of getting the top pick in the lottery. That included Dallas' right to swap picks with the Chicago Sky, which went 13-27 last season and 18-22 in 2023. Odds are based on the two-year cumulative records of the four teams that did not qualify for the 2024 postseason.

The Sky landed the No. 3 pick, with the Los Angeles Sparks earning the second pick. That put the Wings on the clock with the right to select Bueckers on April 14.

Who will be the first pick in the WNBA Draft?

Paige Bueckers is expected to be the first pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Other collegiate players who could be potential lottery picks include USC's Kiki Iriafen, UConn's Azzi Fudd, LSU's Aneesah Morrow, Notre Dame's Sonia Citron, Notre Dame's Olivia Miles and UCLA's Lauren Betts.

Who is Paige Bueckers?

Bueckers is a former national player of the year for the UConn Huskies.

What position does Paige Bueckers play?

Bueckers is a guard.

How tall is Paige Bueckers?

Bueckers is 6-foot.

Where is Paige Bueckers from?

Bueckers is from Hopkins, Minnesota.

In her fifth and final season playing varsity basketball at Hopkins, she averaged 21.0 points, 9.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.1 rebounds per game while leading the team to a 30-0 record and the Class AAAA state championship game.

How many years did Paige Bueckers play at UConn?

Bueckers has averaged 19.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game over parts of four seasons at UConn, leading the Huskies to the Final Four each year she was on the court.

She was named national player of the year in 2021 as a freshman. She was limited to 17 games in her sophomore season due to a knee injury but led the Huskies to the national championship game. Bueckers suffered a torn ACL prior to her junior year, causing her to miss the entire 2022-2023 season. She returned for the 2023-2024 season and averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assist per game, earning Big East Player of the Year and First-Team All-American honors.

She has shot 53.4% from the field, including 42.7% from 3-point range.