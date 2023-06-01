An own-goal by Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina late in the second half gave the Philadelphia Union a 1-0 victory on Wednesday night.

Kahlina's own-goal came in the 70th minute and helped Philadelphia (8-4-3) improve to 6-1-0 at home this season.

Kahlina's mistake prevented Charlotte (6-7-3) from winning three straight on the road for the first time in club history. Despite the loss, Charlotte has earned 10 points on the road this season, one less than it had all last year.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Andre Blake had two saves to earn the clean sheet for Philadelphia. Kahlina saved two shots for Charlotte.

The two clubs split a pair of matches last season, but Charlotte won 4-0 which equaled the Union's largest margin of defeat in all competitions.

Charlotte travels to play the Columbus Crew on Saturday. Philadelphia will host CF Montreal on Saturday.