horse racing

Over 2 Dozen Horse Racing Professionals Charged in Drug Scam

The charges were detailed in four indictments unveiled Monday in Manhattan federal court

File image of horses racing
Bob Thomas/ Getty Images

More than two dozen horse trainers, veterinarians and others have been charged in what authorities describe as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to race faster.

The charges were detailed in four indictments unveiled Monday in Manhattan federal court. Charges brought against 27 individuals include drug adulteration and misbranding conspiracy.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman scheduled a news conference to discuss the charges, which allegedly affected races in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky and the United Arab Emirates.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

coronavirus outbreak Mar 7

Where Coronavirus Cases Have Been Reported in the Philly Area

Decision 2020 3 hours ago

Sen. Cory Booker Endorses Ex-VP Joe Biden for President

Authorities said participants in the fraud misled government agencies, including federal and state regulators, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, various state horse racing regulators and the betting public.

Prosecutors noted in the indictments that professional horse racing is a $100 billion industry followed by millions of fans worldwide, leading racehorses to sell at auction for well over $1 million.

According to the indictments, marketers and distributors of drugs known as “blood builders” to stimulate a horse's endurance have infiltrated the horse racing industry for at least the last decade.

Authorities say the drugs can cause horses to overexert themselves, leading to heart issues or death.

The indictments said other drugs used to deaden a horse's sensitivity to pain to improve the horse's performance could also lead to leg fractures.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

horse racing
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us