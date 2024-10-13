NCAA Football

Oregon wide receiver ejected for spitting on Ohio State player

The incident occurred at around the 11:31 mark in the second quarter.

By Brendan Brightman

Traeshon Holden
Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

In the second quarter of the Big Ten showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Oregon, Ducks wide receiver Traeshon Holden was ejected for spitting on a Buckeye defensive back after a play in the end zone.

Moments after Oregon pulled off a miraculous onside kick, where they gained possession after kicking the football directly at an Ohio State player lined up for the reception, Holden spit on cornerback Davison Igbinosun.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Holden was hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, costing the Ducks 15 yards and resulting in him getting ejected from the game.

At the time of the penalty, the Ducks were on the 10-yard line.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Holden was escorted off the field and was seen showing frustration in the tunnel.

The Ducks ended up scoring a field goal on the drive, taking a 15-14 lead early in the second quarter.

Holden, a senior who transferred from Alabama after the 2022 season, has been one of the best offensive weapons for the Ducks this season, with 19 catches for 274 yards. In Saturday's game, Holden had one reception for 32 yards before getting ejected.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles Oct 7

How to watch the Eagles' Week 6 game vs. the Browns

NCAA Football 16 mins ago

No. 3 Oregon rallies past No. 2 Ohio State with 32-31 Big Ten statement win

NBC Sports lead college football insider Nicole Auerbach shares her prediction for the Big Ten football championship game, along with insights from her visits to Oregon and Ohio State.

This article tagged under:

NCAA Football
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us