Olympic swimmer Gary Hall Jr. gets medal replicas for 10 lost in LA wildfires

Months after losing his Olympic medals in the Los Angeles wildfires, swimming champion Gary Hall Jr. has been given replicas.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach presented replicas of the 10 medals to Hall on Monday in Lausanne, Switzerland at the IOC headquarters.

"Thank you for the medals. Never before have 10 Olympic medals been replaced — probably because no one has lost 10 medals before" Hall said with a laugh. "I will do a better job at taking care of these."

Hall, now 50, swam for Team USA at the Olympics in 1996, 2000 and 2004 — winning five gold, three silver and two bronze medals. He left those medals behind at his Pacific Palisades home during the January fires that destroyed parts of the city.

"When we were reading your tragic story of losing your house and all your possessions and all your worldly properties, this was going straight to our heart," Bach said. "But even more so when we learned how you're overcoming this tragedy, in the way of a true Olympic champion."

The Summer Olympics will return to Los Angeles in 2028 for the first time since 1984.

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games will feature more events and will award more medals than prior Olympics.