Olympian Allyson Felix Retiring After 2022 Track and Field Season

Five-time Olympian Allyson Felix is officially hanging up her running sneakers – at least the ones she competes in anyway.

The 36-year-old track and field athlete announced her plans to retire in an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon.

Felix plans for the 2022 season to be her version of “one last run,” starting with the Penn Relays on April 28. She is determined to finish over two decades of decadent running with bliss.

“I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I’m not sure if I have anything left to give,” said Felix. “I want to say goodbye and thank you to the sport and people who have helped shape me the only way I know how – with one last run. This season isn’t about the time on the clock, it’s simply about joy.”

Felix did actually touch upon the thought of retiring last year when she mentioned she would consider racing in 2022 but not participating in a sixth Olympics in Paris 2024.

She is the 2012 Olympic champion, a three-time world champion, a two-time Olympic silver medalist and the 2011 world bronze medalist in the 200 meters. Felix is also the 2015 world champion, 2011 world silver medalist, 2016 Olympic silver medalist, 2017 world bronze medalist and 2020 Olympic bronze medalist in the 400 meters. Additionally, she is a 10-time U.S. national champion in short distances.

Felix’s first Olympics was in Athens back in 2004, where she secured the silver medal in the 200 meters at just 18 years old.

During the 2020 Tokyo Games, Felix clinched the 400m bronze and 4x400m gold. This broke four-time Olympian Carl Lewis’ record for the most U.S. Olympic track and field medals earned by an individual in history.

In 2019, Felix broke her tie with four-time Olympian Usain Bolt for the most world titles at the world championships. And not only that – she also broke the U.S. record after participating in her ninth world championship.

Felix plans to compete in the world outdoor championships, which will take place in the U.S. for the first time in history in Eugene, Ore., from July 15-24. However, she must qualify first. The athlete will compete at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on June 23-26.