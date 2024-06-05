How to watch Oklahoma vs. Texas in Women's College World Series finals

Oklahoma and Texas are renewing the Red River Rivalry on the biggest stage in college softball.

The two Big 12 foes will square off in the 2024 Women's College World Series finals beginning Wednesday. While Oklahoma has dominated the sport in recent years, Texas was the nation's top team in 2024.

Can Oklahoma continue its reign over college softball, or will Texas take down the three-time defending national champions?

Here's what to know ahead of the 2024 Women's College World Series finals:

Women's College World Series finals schedule

The best-of-three series will begin on Wednesday, June 5. Here is a look at the full schedule:

Game 1: Wednesday, June 5, 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: Thursday, June 6, 8 p.m. ET

Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, June 7, 8 p.m. ET

Where is the Women's College World Series?

The 2024 Women's College World Series is being held at OGE Energy Field at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

How to watch the Women's College World Series finals

Every game of the Women's College World Series finals will air on ESPN. Viewers can also stream the game on Watch ESPN and the ESPN app.

How many Women's College World Series titles have Oklahoma and Texas won?

Oklahoma is seeking a college softball four-peat. The Sooners have won the last three national titles, five of the last seven and seven overall.

Texas, meanwhile, is going after its first national title in softball. The closest the Longhorns have come to winning it all was in 2022, when they fell to the Sooners in the Women's College World Series finals.

Oklahoma vs. Texas softball head-to-head

Texas has more than held its own against Oklahoma this season.

The Longhorns became the first Big 12 team since 2011 to win a regular season series against the Sooners. The two sides met in Austin, Texas, from April 5-7, with Oklahoma winning the opener and Texas taking the next two games.

Oklahoma got some revenge in the playoffs, as it beat Texas 5-1 in the Big 12 tournament title game on May 11.

Road to the Women's College World Series finals

After going an unprecedented 61-1 in 2023, Oklahoma stands at 57-7 heading into the 2024 Women's College World Series finals. The team trailed Texas in the Big 12 standings but went to win the conference tournament.

From there, the Sooners entered the Women's College World Series as the No. 2 overall seed. Their road to the finals started with wins over No. 10 Duke and No. 6 UCLA and before a 9-3 loss to Florida. With their backs against the wall, three-time All-American Jayda Coleman sent the Sooners to the finals with an eighth-inning, walk-off homer in a rematch against Florida on Tuesday.

As for Texas, the team took Oklahoma's spot as the No. 1 overall seed in this year's Women's College World Series. Not only are the Longhorns undefeated in the competition -- they haven't surrendered a run. They punched their ticket to the finals with two shutout wins over Stanford and another over Florida.