Oklahoma Senator Proposes Hilarious Bill to Honor Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley is not a popular man in the state of Oklahoma right now.

After Oklahoma lost its regular-season finale to Oklahoma State on Nov. 27, Riley said he wouldn't be leaving the Sooners' football program for the then-vacant LSU head coaching gig.

He was only sort of telling the truth because the next day Riley agreed to become the new head coach at USC.

Riley's abrupt departure has understandably left a sour taste in the mouths of Oklahomans, including one of the state senators.

In an effort to "properly honor" Riley, Sen. Bill Coleman (R-Ponca City) proposed a bill earlier this week to name the last three inches of State Highway 325 in the panhandle before hitting New Mexico "Lincoln Riley Highway."

"I felt the state of Oklahoma needed an appropriate goodbye to this former head coach whose sudden departure left many in shock, including a team of young, dedicated college players," Coleman said in a release. "I found the tiniest section of our most desolate of highways to pay tribute to Coach Riley's exit from Oklahoma football and the state. This is only fitting as this is the last three inches one sees before leaving our great state heading west.

"While we are all free to pursue employment elsewhere, there is a level of professionalism that is expected to be adhered to. From all indications, professionalism was pretty much absent in how this departure was executed."

The Lincoln Riley conversation continues at the Oklahoma state Capitol: pic.twitter.com/UCqI7e6rub — Kassie McClung (@KassieMcClung) December 7, 2021

Coleman will pay for any signage should the bill go into effect, per the release.

Here's to hoping it gets passed during the next state legislative session on Feb. 7, 2022.