Oilers' Darnell Nurse Suspended for Head-Butting Kings' Phillip Danault

Nurse will miss the Oilers' must-win Game 6

By Eric Mullin

The Edmonton Oilers will be without one of their top players for a must-win Game 6 in Los Angeles.

Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse has been suspended one game for head-butting Los Angeles Kings forward Phillip Danault, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Wednesday.

In the second period of Los Angeles' Game 5 OT victory on Tuesday night, Nurse delivered a head-butt to the face of Danault following a save from Oilers goalie Mike Smith.

The two were involved in a scrum following the head-butt, but no penalties were called. Danault didn't sustain an injury from the blow to the head.

Nurse has posted one goal and one assist through five playoff games. He led all Oilers skaters in average time on ice during the regular season (25:03) and has continued to do so in the postseason (21:45).

Oilers-Kings Game 6 is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. PT from Crypto.com Arena in L.A. The Kings lead the first-round series 3-2.

